1  of  20
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Truck hauling toilet paper catches fire on Texas interstate

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINS, Texas (AP) — Officials say a tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas. The crash happened early Wednesday on Interstate 20 near Hutchins.

Officials say the truck spilled toilet paper all over the interstate, shutting down traffic. The driver of the truck is OK. The Texas Department of Transportation tells WFAA that the load of toilet paper “burned extensively.”

Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories