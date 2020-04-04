Truck driver pleads with Tennesseans to stay home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While some struggle to take the coronavirus seriously or adhere to social distancing, a truck driver from Madison, Tennessee puts things into perspective.

He’s forced to work away from home, but his message from the road is as simple as they come.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, stay home.”

John Kennedy has been driving more than 20 years, and this isn’t his way.

“I don’t say much, usually keep my mouth shut,” Kennedy said.

But because of COVID-19, his job, which has kept him away from home for the last three weeks, is even harder. Kennedy posted a video to Facebook, pleading with Tennesseans to appreciate a normal living arrangement.

“I would be more than happy, more than happy to swap my 6×6 livable space,” he said.

Inside his truck cab, Kennedy has minimal space to do everything. And the places he makes deliveries, and most rest stops, won’t even let him inside to use the restroom.

“Please stay home so this thing can get over with, and drivers can go home,” said Kennedy.

The day Kennedy made the video was his birthday, and because of COVID-19, he wasn’t allowed inside to microwave his dinner.

