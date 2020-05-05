Trousdale inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate housed at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, who tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital, has passed away. The 67-year-old man died Monday morning at 1:20 am. The exact cause of his death is pending official determination from the medical examiner.

Last week, TDOC confirmed more than 1,246 COVID-19 positive cases, out of 2,450 total tests, among staff and inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Trousdale County, following a targeted testing event at the facility that began on April 28.

Soon after TDOC announced the results, CoreCivic released results from the same facility that included different totals. Their results included 1,299 positive tests from inmates and 50 positive tests from staff.

You can read the statement released by the Tennessee Department of Correction below:

The inmate, who was housed at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, was transported to the hospital on April 25 and was tested for COVID-19. Currently, six Tennessee inmates who are COVID-19 positive are hospitalized. One is in serious condition.

The Department of Correction announced on Friday, May 1 that it would conduct another round of mass testing of all inmates and staff in TDOC prisons. CoreCivic will also conduct mass testing for staff and inmates at the facilities it operates.

Testing for staff began Monday at the Middle Tennessee facilities and will continue throughout the state this week.

