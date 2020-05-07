Trousdale County administrators institute plan for COVID-19 response

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two days after a Trousdale County inmate died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Trousdale County Emergency Management has instituted a plan of action.

“We’ve taken a proactive approach and we’ve already coordinated with TEMA and along with state EMS,” said Matthew Batey, emergency manager.

The Trousdale Turner Correctional facility has seen 1,299 cases of Coronavirus. Another 50 cases are staff members.

The strategy is part of Trousdale County’s Mass-Casualty Plan. It calls for elements like federal funding and state disease control personnel. However, the plan would only be activated if the prison sees a large amount of inmates showing symptoms of COVID-19. Right now, the majority of those with positive coronavirus diagnoses are asymptomatic.

“If we had to activate this plan, it would be something that the prison would make a call and say, ‘we have this number of inmates that are symptomatic and need to be taken to an outside facility for treatment,” Batey explained.

News 2 spoke to a woman, who did not want to publicize her name, whose boyfriend is serving time at Trousdale County Correctional. While he has tested negative for coronavirus so far, she worries that he is not properly being isolated from other inmates who currently have the virus. She says she’d rather see a plan put into motion immediately.

“This virus is very serious and they are not taking it seriously,” she said. “It hurts me bad, you know? I pray every night for that place. I mean — it just breaks my heart. I just wanna cry thinking about it.”

As of Tuesday, 6 inmates have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

