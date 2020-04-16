TriStar Skyline launches ‘Ribbons of Hope’ campaign to show appreciation for healthcare workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TriStar Skyline Medical Center has launched a “Ribbons of Hope” campaign to show support for healthcare workers in Middle Tennessee.

TriStar Skyline CEO, Dustin Greene, said 1,200 employees and 700 nurses show up every day at the hospital. The red and blue ribbons symbolize the care and support not only for the patients but also for the medical staff fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The heart of a healthcare worker is immeasurable. Nurses who care for others everyday it’s not a job, it’s a calling,” said Greene.

If you’d like to show your support for the medical workers where you live, you’re encouraged to tie red and blue Ribbons of Hope around a tree or pole in your front yard.

