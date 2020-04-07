Trigg County Hospital asks public for face masks amid COVID-19

TRIGG COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trigg County Hospital is asking for the public’s help to make more face masks.

Officials posted to their Facebook page asking for anyone that can sew, to send masks their way. Hospital staff say they want people in Trigg County to be able to follow CDC guidelines to cover their faces whenever they leave home.

The hospital nursing department will be collecting the masks. Masks can be dropped off at the front door. Call 270-522-3215 and staff will come out to get them. Officials said to never come into the hospital.

If you need a mask for you or your family staff said you can call 270-522-2530.

