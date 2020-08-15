Trick or Treat Celina cancelled due to COVID-19 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Halloween event in Clay County was cancelled due to COVID-19, according to the Facebook page of Trick or Treat Celina.
Organizers made the announcement over the weekend on Facebook, releasing the following statement:
It is with a heavy heart that the organizers have made the following decision concerning the 7th annual Trick or Treat Celina. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 the decision has been made to cancel this year’s event. We are devastated by this decision, but we feel it is best given the significant disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Trick or Treat Celina
Organizers said they plan to have the event in October of 2021.
