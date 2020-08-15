Trick or Treat Celina cancelled due to COVID-19 in Clay County

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Halloween event in Clay County was cancelled due to COVID-19, according to the Facebook page of Trick or Treat Celina.

Organizers made the announcement over the weekend on Facebook, releasing the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that the organizers have made the following decision concerning the 7th annual Trick or Treat Celina. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 the decision has been made to cancel this year’s event. We are devastated by this decision, but we feel it is best given the significant disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Trick or Treat Celina

Organizers said they plan to have the event in October of 2021.

