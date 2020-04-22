Trevecca Nazarene University announces 2020 commencement updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 is impacting graduation plans across the country, but Trevecca Nazarene University leaders say they’re working hard to make sure 2020 graduates still feel celebrated.

On Wednesday, university officials announced several options for this year’s graduates. Trevecca Nazarene University will hold a virtual commencement on May 16 at 10 a.m. Graduates also have the option to walk in the school’s fall commencement ceremony Homecoming weekend on November 6 and 7.

The university also asks the community to wear purple on Saturday, May 2 to help celebrate these graduates.

More information and updates on commencement ceremonies can be found here.

