Trevecca extends Spring Break, moves classes online amid Coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Trevecca Nazarene University is extending its Spring Break and moving classes online amid Coronavirus concerns.

The university said in a statement that Spring Break will be extended through Mar. 17 for on-campus undergraduate students. Classes will resume on Mar. 18 in an online-only format until at least Mar. 30.

“Our decision regarding face-to-face classes and campus operations has not been quick or easy,” said Dr. Dan Boone, president of Trevecca. “The effort underway nationally is to flatten the curve of contagion that has spiked rapidly in other countries. Educational institutions are prime players in the spread of a virus. As members of a global family, we want to love our neighbors by minimizing the spread of the virus.” 

