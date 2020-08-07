‘Transpotainment’ companies file lawsuit requesting restraining order against Metro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several transpotainment companies have filed a lawsuit against the Metro, claiming health officials do not have jurisdiction over their vehicles.

The lawsuit requests a temporary restraining order against Metro health officials.

On July 17, Mayor John Cooper called for transpotainment vehicles under 10,000 pounds to close amid rising COVID-19 cases. A tweet from the mayor noted the state regulates vehicles over 10,000 pounds.

A week later, Mayor Cooper announced an amendment to Metro Public Health Order No. 9, expanding the closure to all passenger vehicles where alcohol is allowed. Two drivers have since been cited for violating the order.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the health department does not have the right to regulate vehicles over 10,000 pounds. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the owners of Honky Tonk Party Barge, Sprocket Rocket, Hell on Wheels, Nashville Party Barge, and Off the Wagon Tours.

Attorney Bryant Kroll tells News 2 he plans to amend the complaint to challenges to the citations issued.

