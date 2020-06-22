‘Transportainment’ can operate at half-capacity under new Nashville health order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell issued Public Health Order 7 Monday as Nashville moved into Phase Three of reopening.

Under the new order, tours and “transportainment” businesses can operate at half capacity, as can bars that do not serve food. The department states standing in bar areas is not allowed and seating at bar areas is limited to 50-percent capacity.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to resume pool, darts, shuffleboard and foosball, as long as shared items are cleaned between each use, the department reports.

Small entertainment venues and event spaces can reopen, as well. For both entertainment venues and event spaces, capacity should be reduced to 50-percent with no more than 250 people allowed. Dance floors must remain closed.

Some aspects of Metro Parks may also open at the discretion of the Parks Department in consultation with the health department. That includes playgrounds, dog parks, basketball courts, picnic shelters, splash pads, and skate parks.

The department said sports and recreational leagues can resume with proper social distancing measures in place.

Businesses and entities permitted to open during previous phases such as restaurants, gyms, hair salons and retail stores can operate at the same capacity restrictions as existed in Phase Two. All businesses opening following Order 7 should continue to screen employees daily, post signage for customers to patronize the business safely, keep self-service areas closed and continue other safeguards required by previous Public Health Orders.

Residents are still instructed to work from home if possible, and masks should be worn in public settings, the health department stated. People 65 years of age and older or with underlying health conditions are urged to stay home if possible.

Public Health Order 7 began at midnight on June 22 and will remain in effect until July 20, unless otherwise extended.

