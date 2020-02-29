Tracking Coronavirus: What we know so far about COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the coronavirus situation continues to unfold, here are some of the details we have learned so far.

What is the origin of COVID-19?

The first coronavirus cases were reported in Wuhan China on December 31, 2019. It’s caused by a novel coronavirus — the novel means its brand new and doesn’t officially have a name yet. The World Health Organization is calling it COVID-19.

What are the symptoms?

Coronavirus comes from a family of viruses. Symptoms are subtle. Expect a dry cough, fever, and breathing problems. Many people with coronavirus won’t even end up in the hospital. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control are tracking the severe cases where people go on to develop viral pneumonia. These are the people who are hospitalized with the illness, and have ended up dying.

How serious is the outbreak?

Coronavirus is a concern because it’s new and doctors don’t know how it’s going to behave in the long run. It is being compared to the SARS outbreak in 2002, which was also a new virus that no one had seen the likes of before. The death rate was around ten percent of contracted cases. So far the coronavirus death rate is a lower at around two percent. Many of the people who have died from coronavirus had underlying health problems. The World Health Organization says they could have equally died of the flu.

How is the virus transmitted?

The coronavirus is transmitted from person to person. Cases of coronavirus are now on every continent except for Antarctica. The World Health Organization believes that the source of all of this was a seafood market in Wuhan, China that also sold wild animals. It has since been shut down. Officials believe the outbreak has since spread from travelers.

Should you panic?

Right now, the World Health Organization is tracking how this virus is moving through China. Most of the people in the hospital are over the age of 40 with the youngest impacted being around 13 years old. It, currently, doesn’t seem to be affecting small children. The people infected tend to be frail with underlying diseases. They may have heart disease or cancers already. They are the more vulnerable population with compromised immune systems who would have trouble fighting off any illness.

What treatment is available?

Right now there is no treatment for the coronavirus. Antibiotics only work against bacteria, not viruses. None of the flu vaccines will work on this. Coronavirus is different from the flu. There are researchers working on a vaccine, but it could take about a year for it to be developed, tested, and approved.

But there are steps you can take to prevent the coronavirus.

“Currently, the public should do prevention like they would for any virus,” said Gil Wright III, Acting Medical Director for Metro Public Health Department, “Hand washing, [and] if they’re sick, staying home.”

Wright also said that masks that people are seeing people in other countries wear are not really helpful as a prevention measure.

Is Tennessee ready for this outbreak?

Wright said that Tennessee has had a plan in place for pandemic infections for a number of years.

“So we are working and continuing to work with our internal partners to make that more specific for this particular virus,” said Wright. “We’re working with Metro Public Schools. We do have a board policy on pandemic infections. They monitor their staff and students for increase rates of infections.”

How can I find out more information on Coronavirus?

