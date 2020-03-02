Tracking Coronavirus: Tennessee medical professionals answer your questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee health officials are watching developments around the coronavirus outbreak closely and preparing for what could come.

With concern around coronavirus growing, News 2 brought in local health professionals to answer some of your biggest questions.

Dr. John Dunn, Deputy State Epidemiologist, and Dr. Gill Wright, Chief Medical Director for Metro Nashville Public Health Department, joined Alex Denis for a special Q&A session on Monday.

News 2 is digging deeper into how local and state health officials and emergency responders continue to evaluate the global outbreak of coronavirus. You can read the latest here.