NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Toyota’s manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Kentucky is sending out its first batch of face shields.

Workers donated the first 100 shields to health care workers at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Toyota got to work on these roughly two weeks ago, using 3-D printers. The company plans to face shields across the country.

