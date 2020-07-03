Tourists react as Metro Nashville reverts to Phase 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 took to Lower Broadway to find out how people were reacting to the news that their favorite bars would be shutting down.

On Thursday, the vast majority of people on Lower Broadway were tourists, and most had different opinions about the city’s plan to revert to a “modified” Phase 2.

“I think we could be overreacting a bit, we could be. I feel we should just be protecting the vulnerable populations and allow everybody else to take their chances and choose if they want to be out or not,” said Marc Lemieux, visiting from California.

Mark Peterlin from Ohio said he saw few people on Broadway wearing a mask, “I’m not really sure, I see a lot of people… not even having a mask on. Yeah not a lot of people at all, maybe 10% of the people.”

Some tourists remarked that they understood the decision that city leaders made.

“We’re here on vacation and we can have fun whatever happens. I understand that they have to do this. If it’s for everyone’s safety, we will just adapt,” said David Norville of South Carolina.

Kayleigh McKenna of New York said this, “Personally I think it’s pointless at this point. It’s summer, everyone wants to get out. I think if people are scared and everything they should just stay home and let the people that want to go out, go out. And if they get it [COVID-19] then that’s their problem, if they’re willing to go out.”

