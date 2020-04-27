‘Too soon, too fast’: Restaurant owners take slow approach to re-opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 80 Tennessee counties opened restaurant dining rooms at 50% capacity Monday. However, some restaurant owners decided to opt-out of Governor Bill Lee’s phased plan, and stick to carry-out only instead.

“Too soon, too fast,” said Shawn Davis, owner of Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish. “I just don’t feel comfortable.”

Davis owns two locations in Tennessee. One in Davidson County, the other in Williamson County. He has chosen to keep his dining rooms closed for the foreseeable future, only offering curbside pick-up, carry out and delivery services.

“There’s zero vaccination right now, so there’s no way I’ll take a risk or chance and try to open up just on the account of money,” Davis explained.

Prince’s Hot Chicken in Davidson County can’t open their dining room until May 1. Despite Mayor Cooper’s 4-phase plan to re-open, they’ve chosen to stay closed.

“With us being tight-knit in the restaurant with the tables and the chairs, we want to make sure everyone is staying at six-feet,” said Katrina Ware, manager of event planning and catering for Prince’s Hot Chicken. “In order to do that, we will have to stay with what we are doing now.”

For now, Prince’s is only allowing 10 people or less in at a time. Ware says they will not change their protocol unless there is a significant drop in new cases.

“We want to see those numbers get better before we allow our customers to come in and sit in the restaurant,” Ware explained. “No matter what everyone else is doing around us, our responsibility is keeping our customer safe. So we’ll continue to do so.

Big Shake’s has lost about 40% of its revenue by switching to take-out only. They are working to build their online sales to make up for the loss.

“We’ve been shipping chicken across the country,” Davis said, “Literally through this whole thing, we’ve been able to spawn a new business. It’s not there yet, but hopefully, that 40 percent will come back soon.”

Neither business has set a date for re-opening their dining room. They will assess case numbers and reports as time progresses.

