Too soon to tell if COVID-19 cases will decline with warmer weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With temperatures warming in Middle Tennessee, many are hoping that this will halt the spread of COVID-19 as we head into the Spring and Summer. But, the jury is still out on whether or not warmer temperatures will mean fewer cases of COVID-19.

According to the CDC, some viruses, like the flu, do have seasonal cycles. The flu peaks during the fall and winter and dies down during the spring and summer.

Scientists are still working on determining whether or not COVID-19 has a seasonal cycle like other viruses. COVID-19 is a novel virus, emerging at the end of last year. Scientists haven’t had as much time to study it and determine whether or not there is a seasonal component to its spread.

So even as temperatures warm up in Middle Tennessee, you need to keep washing your hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home if you have symptoms. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also working to dispel a few misconceptions about this virus and whether or not it is impacted by temperatures.

COVID-19 can be transmitted in warm and humid climates. Cases have shown up in areas with tropical climates.

If you were hoping that a cold spell might make a difference, they also want you to know that Coronavirus cannot be killed by cold temperatures or snow.

