Breaking News
Nissan suspending US production as COVID-19 expands
1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

Too soon to tell if COVID-19 cases will decline with warmer weather

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With temperatures warming in Middle Tennessee, many are hoping that this will halt the spread of COVID-19 as we head into the Spring and Summer. But, the jury is still out on whether or not warmer temperatures will mean fewer cases of COVID-19.

According to the CDC, some viruses, like the flu, do have seasonal cycles. The flu peaks during the fall and winter and dies down during the spring and summer.

Scientists are still working on determining whether or not COVID-19 has a seasonal cycle like other viruses. COVID-19 is a novel virus, emerging at the end of last year. Scientists haven’t had as much time to study it and determine whether or not there is a seasonal component to its spread.

So even as temperatures warm up in Middle Tennessee, you need to keep washing your hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home if you have symptoms. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also working to dispel a few misconceptions about this virus and whether or not it is impacted by temperatures.

COVID-19 can be transmitted in warm and humid climates. Cases have shown up in areas with tropical climates.

If you were hoping that a cold spell might make a difference, they also want you to know that Coronavirus cannot be killed by cold temperatures or snow.

MORE: ‘Cold weather kills coronavirus’ and 13 other COVID-19 myths

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories