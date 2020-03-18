Live Now
Tom Hanks says he has the ‘blahs’ but no fever in isolation

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Tom Hanks says he has the “blahs” but no fever as he and his wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation after contracting the coronavirus.

A representative for the Oscar-winner confirms the pair have been released from a hospital and are in self-quarantine in Australia.

The couple arrived in Australia in late January on the Gold Coast where an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann was to be shot. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The film has suspended production.

