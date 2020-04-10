Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021

Live Now
TOKYO (AP) — The chief executive of the Tokyo Games says he can’t guarantee the postponed Olympics will be staged next year because the coronavirus continues to spread in Japan.

The country issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus.

The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 2021.

Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto says “I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not. We certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer.”

