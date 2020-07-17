Todd Co. Schools: 3 athletic teams quarantined due to positive COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Officials with Todd County Board of Education and the Todd County Health Department tell News 2 that three school athletic teams have been under quarantine for the last couple of weeks after being exposed to COVID-19.

The Todd County Health Department is working very closely with the Todd County Schools Superintendent and Athletic Director to effectively communicate with parents and players about quarantine as well as continuing to practice their sport safely,” said Public Health Director Jen Harris in a statement, “The health department currently has indicators in place to help determine if the number of players who are infected warrant discontinuation of practices, however, those indicators have not been met as of today.”

Todd County Superintendent Mark Thomas told News 2 that the three confirmed cases are part of separate athletic teams but did not specify which teams were involved in the quarantine. The third team is currently in the process of being quarantined.

According to Todd County Health Department, there is now an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 46 confirmed positive cases. Six of those cases are still considered active, while 40 people have recovered.

The 46th case is described as “a healthy minor” who is a contact to the 45th case and has a large number of contacts.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE