TN Unified-Command launching FREE COVID-19 testing sites for entire state

(Courtesy: Meharry Medical College)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the state’s Unified-Command group will be offering FREE COVID-19 testing to any Tennessean, regardless of traditional symptoms, in what is being called ‘an aggressive effort to expand testing capacity across the state.’

Rapid improvements to testing have allowed the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to develop and offer expanded testing for the entire state.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

The expanded testing effort will begin the weekend of April 18 and 19 and continue the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3. Tennessee National Guard has set up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state.

“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing 5 days a week.

Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.

“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”

A full list of sites is listed below. More information regarding expanded testing capacity is available here.

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events

Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020 
Bedford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Shelbyville Central High School 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis Street, New Tazewell
Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.Dickson County Health Department 301 West End Ave., Dickson
Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Hardin County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.First Baptist Church 145 Main Street, Savannah
Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
Loudon County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Loudon County Health Department 600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon
Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
Marion County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
Maury County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Farmer’s Market Pavilion 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
Monroe County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
Montgomery County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Montgomery County Health Department 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.Robertson County Fairgrounds 4635 US-41, Springfield
Rutherford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Rutherford Co. Health Department 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
Scott County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Scott County Health Department 344 Court Street, Huntsville
Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium 3540 Line Drive, Kodak
Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.Brighton High School 8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton
Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville
Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.Burritt College 445 College Street, Spencer
Weakley County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Weakley Co. Health Department 9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden
Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Williamson Co. Health Department 1324 West Main Street, Franklin
Wilson County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Wilson Co. Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Events on Sunday, April 19, 2020 
Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur St., Manchester
Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64, Somerville
Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.B & K Grocery Parking Lot 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
Sumner County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Gallatin High School 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.East Tennessee State University 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford25
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount47
Bradley33
Campbell12
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham19
Chester5
Claiborne5
Clay4
Cocke7
Coffee12
Cumberland51
Davidson 1,237
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson33
Dyer22
Fayette37
Fentress3
Franklin23
Gibson21
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy22
Hamblen6
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox174
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon17
Macon27
Madison73
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery101
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton6
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam92
Roane5
Robertson92
Rutherford253
Scott10
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,359
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 43
Sumner466
Tipton52
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington44
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson322
Wilson 145
Residents of other states/countries253
Pending136
Total Casesas of (4/14/20)5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby31
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner27
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20)135

