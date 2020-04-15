TN Unified-Command launching FREE COVID-19 testing sites for entire state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the state’s Unified-Command group will be offering FREE COVID-19 testing to any Tennessean, regardless of traditional symptoms, in what is being called ‘an aggressive effort to expand testing capacity across the state.’
Rapid improvements to testing have allowed the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to develop and offer expanded testing for the entire state.
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
The expanded testing effort will begin the weekend of April 18 and 19 and continue the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3. Tennessee National Guard has set up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state.
“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing 5 days a week.
Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.
“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”
A full list of sites is listed below. More information regarding expanded testing capacity is available here.
COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events
|Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Bedford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Shelbyville Central High School 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
|Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis Street, New Tazewell
|Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Dickson County Health Department 301 West End Ave., Dickson
|Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|Hardin County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|First Baptist Church 145 Main Street, Savannah
|Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
|Loudon County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Loudon County Health Department 600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon
|Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
|Marion County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
|Maury County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Farmer’s Market Pavilion 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
|Monroe County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
|Montgomery County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Montgomery County Health Department 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
|Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Robertson County Fairgrounds 4635 US-41, Springfield
|Rutherford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Rutherford Co. Health Department 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
|Scott County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Scott County Health Department 344 Court Street, Huntsville
|Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium 3540 Line Drive, Kodak
|Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Brighton High School 8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton
|Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville
|Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Burritt College 445 College Street, Spencer
|Weakley County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Weakley Co. Health Department 9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden
|Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Williamson Co. Health Department 1324 West Main Street, Franklin
|Wilson County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Wilson Co. Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
|Events on Sunday, April 19, 2020
|Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
|Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur St., Manchester
|Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64, Somerville
|Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
|McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
|Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|B & K Grocery Parking Lot 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
|Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
|Sumner County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Gallatin High School 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
|Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
|Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|East Tennessee State University 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|25
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|33
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|19
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|7
|Coffee
|12
|Cumberland
|51
|Davidson
|1,237
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|33
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|37
|Fentress
|3
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|21
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|22
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|174
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|17
|Macon
|27
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|101
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|6
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|92
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|92
|Rutherford
|253
|Scott
|10
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,359
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|43
|Sumner
|466
|Tipton
|52
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|44
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|322
|Wilson
|145
|Residents of other states/countries
|253
|Pending
|136
|Total Cases – as of (4/14/20)
|5,823
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|31
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|27
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20)
|135
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: