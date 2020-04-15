TN Unified-Command launching FREE COVID-19 testing sites for entire state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the state’s Unified-Command group will be offering FREE COVID-19 testing to any Tennessean, regardless of traditional symptoms, in what is being called ‘an aggressive effort to expand testing capacity across the state.’

Rapid improvements to testing have allowed the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to develop and offer expanded testing for the entire state.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

The expanded testing effort will begin the weekend of April 18 and 19 and continue the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3. Tennessee National Guard has set up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state.

“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing 5 days a week.

Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.

“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”

A full list of sites is listed below. More information regarding expanded testing capacity is available here.

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events

Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020 Bedford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shelbyville Central High School 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis Street, New Tazewell Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dickson County Health Department 301 West End Ave., Dickson Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Hardin County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. First Baptist Church 145 Main Street, Savannah Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill Loudon County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Loudon County Health Department 600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson Marion County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball Maury County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Farmer’s Market Pavilion 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia Monroe County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville Montgomery County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Montgomery County Health Department 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Robertson County Fairgrounds 4635 US-41, Springfield Rutherford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rutherford Co. Health Department 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro Scott County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Scott County Health Department 344 Court Street, Huntsville Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium 3540 Line Drive, Kodak Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Brighton High School 8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Burritt College 445 College Street, Spencer Weakley County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Weakley Co. Health Department 9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Williamson Co. Health Department 1324 West Main Street, Franklin Wilson County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wilson Co. Health Department

927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

Events on Sunday, April 19, 2020 Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur St., Manchester Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64, Somerville Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. B & K Grocery Parking Lot 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman Sumner County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gallatin High School 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Tennessee State University 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 19 Chester 5 Claiborne 5 Clay 4 Cocke 7 Coffee 12 Cumberland 51 Davidson 1,237 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 33 Dyer 22 Fayette 37 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 21 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 22 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 174 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 17 Macon 27 Madison 73 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 101 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 6 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 92 Roane 5 Robertson 92 Rutherford 253 Scott 10 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,359 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 466 Tipton 52 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 44 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 322 Wilson 145 Residents of other states/countries 253 Pending 136 Total Cases – as of (4/14/20) 5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 31 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20) 135

