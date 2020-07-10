Live Now
TN Rep. Kent Calfee tests positive for COIVD-19

Rep. Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) tests positive for COVID-19. Photo: Tennessee General Assembly

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Representative Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) announced he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Rep. Calfee made the announcement on Facebook Friday evening. He said he was not showing symptoms, but got a test after his wife tested positive for the virus.  

The lawmaker is now self-isolating and asks for prayers for his wife as she undergoes COVID-19 treatment.  

Rep. Calfee said he notified the legislative administration so they can take any necessary precautions to keep the building safe.  

