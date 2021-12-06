TN man on Norwegian cruise with COVID outbreak says he was never notified of positive cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least ten people that were on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday night.

The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and returned Sunday. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico. More than 3,200 people are on board the ship, officials said.

According to the statement, Norwegian “has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel.”

Tennessean, Brad Chapman, was onboard the ship with his wife and in-laws. The White House, TN resident said none of his family members were ever notified of a positive COVID case on the ship.

Chapman said everyone had to be vaccinated and tested prior to arrival and everyone was tested again Saturday night. “The situation that makes it sad is Norwegian Cruise lines has not let me know I was exposed and sent me back out into transportation hubs to infect other people without knowing.”

Chapman said he talked to the cruise line, who told him they notified everyone onboard via email about the outbreak Saturday night. He said as of 3 p.m. Monday, he still hadn’t received notification.

However, Chapman said he was supplied with a take-home test kit when he and his family were disembarking.

He said he found out about the positive test results through a cab driver, then on New Orleans news program later that night.

At this time, he doesn’t have any symptoms. Chapman plans to retest in a few days and self-isolate until then.