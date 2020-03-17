1  of  41
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

TN lawmakers get crash course on COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Like all of us, Tennessee state lawmakers are getting a crash course on COVID-19.

Health experts say it’s critical in how the government responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to remain prepared to deal with this virus over the long haul,” Dr. William Schaffner told House members late Monday.

Dr. Schaffner, who has long told the world about communicable diseases, expressed some slight optimism about COVID-19 as he addressed the state representatives from the House podium.

“I am of the guarded optimism that we won’t hit the worst end of the spectrum,” added the Vanderbilt doctor.

As he spoke, some House members dotted the upper gallery where the public is now not allowed after the Tennessee capitol was closed this week to visitors and lobbyists.

Those lawmakers were practicing a form of what health experts have been preaching—social distancing. It’s keeping at least six feet apart from others in our day to day lives as a COVID-19 response all of us can practice.

The social distancing was urged again and again, but sometimes tough to practice, as other lawmakers were often in close quarters

“The reason for the social distancing as Dr. Schaffner alluded—if you don’t have the distancing, the transmission is very quick, it goes up high,” added Dr. Jonathan Perlin who is the chief medical officer of Nashville-based Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).

The lawmakers were told to prepare for the worst and hope for the best with that emphasis on social distancing.

“Because that is the difference between a curve that looks very sharp and steep and high, and a curve that is tempered,” said Dr. Perlin to the House members. “That’s the difference between a curve that really taxes our health care infrastructure and a curve that our health care infrastructure can better manage.”

Hearing words like that led Tennessee state lawmakers to put hundreds of bills aside and concentrate solely on passing a state budget this week.

The governor says he will have a new state budget proposal on Wednesday.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories