TN House Speaker: COVID numbers ‘a little overblown’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton raised questions Monday about the state’s COVID-19 numbers.

“Now they are using more probable cases, which means there are more people they are using inactive who are not really active,” said the speaker during a Republican bus tour. “In July, it was one out of 100 that were considered probable. Today it’s one out of 10. We think those numbers are a little overblown based on whose probable and not active. We need to focus on the actives.”

The House speaker thinks decisions such as keeping schools open or closed for virtual learning only are impacted by some inconsistencies in the COVID-19 numbers.

At a stop in Lebanon, the speaker defended the status of absentee ballots in Tennessee.

“If there is a normal absentee ballot where you request it and you get the ballot and you send it back, we feel very confident it’s a secure vote and the Secretary of State will take care of it,” added the speaker.

The speaker also touted Tennessee’s sometimes controversial photo I.D. law for keeping elections secure.

Democrats have often said the law deters some people from voting.

The Republican bus tour will head to East Tennessee Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE