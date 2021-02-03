TN education nonprofit commends Metro Schools’ classroom reopening plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group that tracks education in Tennessee commended the Metro Nashville Public Schools district for working to allow students back into the classroom.

The State Collaborative On Reforming Education, known as “SCORE,” said the district can be a model for similar-sized school systems. The Shelby County School District recently delayed a plan to start reopening its schools on February 8.

“It’s very concerning and it’s very concerning because we know, again, the impact of the pandemic on education is more significant on students of color and low-income students,” said SCORE Executive Director David Mansouri. “We actually say the path that Nashville has shown here, being data-focused in decision making, prioritizing student and community health, and then moving forward with a reopening plan is a really good model for large districts in our state.”

District leaders in Shelby county said their decisions will continue to be driven by data. As of January 29th, they shared that 70 percent of parents opted for their children to remain virtual and more than 80 percent of teachers have chosen to continue teaching virtually.

“The most important thing we’ve heard is parents want a range of choices. They want to be able to decide if they want their children to be in a virtual learning experience or an in-person learning experience,” Mansouri said. “We know that parents are trying to balance those really important decisions around student health and student learning.”

He said national estimates showed significant learning loss, with a third of a year of progress in reading and half a year of progress in math, and that students with disabilities and those in earlier grades greatly benefit from in-person learning.

Mansouri hoped districts used the experience, including that of virtual learning, as an opportunity to reevaluate how students were educated.

“There is no question the impacts of COVID on learning, on health have been significant

and very challenging. At the same time this could be an opportunity and we really

hope it’s an opportunity to rethink the way we deliver education,” Mansouri said. “For many students the public education system in Nashville and in our state was actually not serving

them particularly well before the pandemic and going back to normal may not actually be a good thing for many students.”

It’s a point echoed by a Metro school board member who discussed students returning to the classroom in Nashville. John Little represents District 4 and said parents who were passionate about students getting back into the classroom need to have that same passion about the kind of education kids were getting inside those classrooms.

“You have to respect the passion that’s coming from parents,” said Little. “I also want to ask that you use that same passion when you think about our learning loss and our literacy rate in some of our communities. We want those emails to continue to make sure we’re supporting students who just have not gotten a fundamental education growing up in Nashville.”

He said the district’s literacy rates have been concerning in some areas.

“There are some kids who are going to Metro schools who are graduating not being able to read,” Little said. “Only 16 percent of our kids in some communities are on a third grade reading level.”

MNPS is taking in a phased-in approach to reopening schools starting Thursday. They’ll begin with students with special needs who attend contracted special-day schools. If Metro Nashville continued improving its COVID case counts the district will move to phase in grades Pre-K through fourth and students with exceptional needs next week.