TN Department of Health opens more COVID-19 call centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday marks the deadliest day of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. so far, with more than 230 new deaths to report.  

With ongoing COVID-19 concerns, The Tennessee Department of Health wants to make sure you have the information you need. New call centers have been opened across the state to deal with the influx of questions.  

There are now two public information lines, open from 10 a.m. to 10 pm., in addition to seven regional numbers.  

If you think you have COVID-19, don’t just show up to your doctor or hospital, call them first or call one of the hotlines first. 

Social distancing can also be a trying time for people mentally.  The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is offering a crisis text line.  Just text “TN” to 741-741.  

