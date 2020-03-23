Live Now
Tito’s Vodka plans to make hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — A company known for making liquids for your mouth is now working on liquid for your hands.  

Hand sanitizer to be exact.  

Tito’s Vodka announced via tweet that it’s focused on producing 24-tons of hand sanitizer after previously reporting its vodka wouldn’t be an effective hand sanitizer to combat coronavirus.

The Texas-based business says it will make a product that adheres to industry and governmental guidance.  

They also continued to advise customers not use their vodka as a way to keep your hands clean. 

