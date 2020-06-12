Tips to keep kids safe during playdates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kids are restless and ready to play after months of social distancing. As you venture out, assistant professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt University, Dr. Tamasyn Nelson, suggests take it outside.

“There’s a free flow of air. the respiratory droplets are not going to hang around quite the same way,” says Nelson.

As an extra layer of protection children, older than two, should wear masks but with limitations.

“Keep the time limit to about one hour. We don’t want kids running around sweating and breathing basically their own carbon dioxide through these masks for long periods of time,” explains Nelson.

Nelson also recommends kids play six-feet apart, but together.

For younger children, bring separate play mats and toys so there’s no need to share. For older kids, riding bikes or kicking a ball, or flying kites are perfect activities. Try to avoid playgrounds as they’re more germ-infested than public restrooms, according to a University of Arizona study. That also means steering clear of public water fountains too. And, skip snack time.

“When we’re eating,” Nelson says, “We’re putting our hands to our mouth. We’re taking our mask down. We’re increasing the risk of exposure.”

Before you decide who your children play with, Nelson suggests going through a checklist before making a long-term play pact.

First, you need to know, has the other family been keeping their risk of exposure down, and have you been doing the same?

Are there any family members who may be at risk of getting very sick if they get COVID-19? If the answer is yes, Nelson says, “Don’t do it. It’s not worth the risk.”

And lastly, can both families commit to washing hands and surfaces frequently? If you agree on the playing etiquette Nelson says, “Then you should stay in your bubble together. You shouldn’t be introducing a lot of families in the group. When you leave, you have a responsibility to the other family that you do the playdate with to stay in as much as possible.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE