Timeline uncertain for lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a major impact on the economy with some questioning how long it will be necessary for businesses to remain closed.

Governor Bill Lee said in his Tuesday press conference there will be a “significant increase” in Tennessee’s jobless rate due to COVID-19 pandemic

Across Tennessee, restaurants can only offer take out, drive through, or delivery service after the governor’s order for closing non-essential businesses Sunday.

State officials said unemployment numbers rival the Wall Street recession more than a decade ago.

Tennessee’s labor department, which tracks unemployment, said it’s tripling its staff to process claims.

Gov. Lee said he’s focused on Tennessee having its own plans for a timeline on returning to normalcy and lifting restrictions.

“My goal is that Tennessee takes the right steps at the right time, as I’ve said, that we don’t run after what somebody else is doing or listen too much to what voices are coming from outside Tennessee as much as what is happening right here in Tennessee,” explained Gov. Lee.

City leaders say there is help like the Nashville Financial Empowerment Center offering free counseling over the phone for Davidson County residents.

But as far as loosening restrictions impacting Metro Nashville’s economy, leaders say the community’s health is leading their decisions.

“I think flattening the curve is critical and I think the science has shown and best practice has shown, social distancing, safer at home initiatives that’s the way this has been solved overseas and in other communities around our country, so we believe our safer at home plan is the right way to go, and we’ll let science and best practices continue driving our decisions,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

The state will also extend unemployment benefits to those suddenly out of work and to those who’ve been quarantined by a doctor. The US Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount3
Bradley2
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham5
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson183
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette2
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene5
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton8
Hardin1
Houston1
Jefferson4
Knox15
Lincoln1
Loudon2
Marion1
Maury6
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Perry1
Putnam8
Roane1
Robertson12
Rutherford13
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby99
Sullivan 2
Sumner34
Tipton6
Washington7
Williamson64
Wilson 7
Residents of other states/countries95
Pending38
Total Casesas of (3/24/20)667

