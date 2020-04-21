THP trooper released from hospital after battling COVID-19

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper hospitalized for two weeks with the coronavirus has returned home to Henry County, according to his family.
The sister of Trooper Adam Killion said her brother was on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit after testing positive for COVID-19, but was released Monday.
The 43-year-old has underlying health issues, including diabetes and asthma, which made the effects of the virus harder for him.
“Thank you all for your concern and most of all the many prayers,” the trooper’s sister said in a public post on Facebook.
She added, “He is exhausted but he is home! He just needs to rest, regain strength and weight.”
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|76
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|10
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|58
|Davidson
|1,675
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|46
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|35
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|118
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|193
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|87
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|122
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|96
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|116
|Rutherford
|328
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|26
|Shelby
|1,839
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|518
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|21
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|357
|Wilson
|185
|Residents of other states/countries
|273
|Pending
|57
|Total Cases – as of (4/20/20)
|7,238
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|35
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152
