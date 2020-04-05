THP trooper battles COVID-19 on ventilator in ICU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family members told News 2 that a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper is battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

Family of 43-year-old THP Trooper Adam Killion said he is currently fighting the virus on a ventilator in the ICU. His sister said he served his country before becoming a trooper.

Killion went to the hospital on Wednesday night. The family asks the community to pray for Killion’s recovery.

