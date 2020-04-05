1  of  19
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

THP trooper battles COVID-19 on ventilator in ICU

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adam Killion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family members told News 2 that a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper is battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

Family of 43-year-old THP Trooper Adam Killion said he is currently fighting the virus on a ventilator in the ICU. His sister said he served his country before becoming a trooper.

Killion went to the hospital on Wednesday night. The family asks the community to pray for Killion’s recovery.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories