Thousands flock to Lower Broadway on Labor Day Weekend despite COVID-19 restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Thousands flocked to Nashville’s Lower Broadway honky-tonks this Labor Day weekend.

Under Mayor John Cooper’s latest Metro guidelines, bars are operating at their highest capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New rules went into effect September 1, which say bars can serve 50 people at a time, with up to 25 inside and 25 outside.

“It’s very separated like, you know, they’re being very conscious,” said tourist Billy Billings.

Restaurants and bars that serve food can operate at half capacity under Metro’s modified phase 2 guidelines. So some folks ordered grub with their libations Saturday night.

“We actually did order food in one of the places. I mean they seem very clean about. They’re sanitizing their menus,” said tourist Sophia McBride.

Transpotainment vehicles are also back in operation this weekend. They are limited to ten riders at a time.

Live music and entertainment is allowed, but dance floors remain closed.

People must also wear masks when walking Lower Broadway and while waiting in lines to get into establishments. They can be taken off once seated and eating or drinking.

The modified guidelines say personal gatherings of more than 25 people are still banned. So people have mixed opinions as thousands pack Nashville’s lower Broadway bars this holiday weekend.

“These bars drive revenue. Without people going in them with masks and everything else that’s going on, they’re going to lose money. This is an opportunity to get Nashville back on its feet,” said Nashville resident Tom Hill.

“There’s a little bit that does worry us. We try to be pre-cautious. We have hand sanitizer on us right now as we speak,” said tourist Will McBride.

“We’re trying to get back to normal life,” said tourist Andrew Mitchell.

