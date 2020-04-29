Thortons gas stations add protective gear for hands at every location amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WKRN) — Thorntons is introducing a new item to try and help consumers safe at the pump.

Officials said they vreated ‘GripHero Hand Protectors’ for all guest safety at the pumps. The convenience store chain is the first fuel retailer in the United States to offer these.

The hand protectors are anti-static , biodegradable and designed for use around fuel. The company said these gloves are another measure to enhance people’s safety amid COVID-19. They are now avalable at every fuel pump at every Thorntons store nationwide.

At Thorntons, we care greatly about the safety and well-being of our Guests and our Team Members. We are pleased to offer this innovative new solution as an added layer of protection to bring our Guests extra peace of mind when they shop for fuel and other great products at our always clean stores Simon Richards, President and Chief Executive Officer

