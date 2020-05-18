Thistle Farms Café reopens providing hope and a home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While nonprofits have been hit hard during the pandemic, Nashville’s Thistle Farms is still shining bright. Monday, the doors re-opened to the café in West Nashville.

For more than two decades, the non-profit has been helping women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. The café serves a tangible sign of the non-profit’s deeper mission. While the café has been dark for the past couple of months, the non-profit hasn’t stopped providing second chances for survivors.

“It saves lives and I mean that,” Jessica Boles told News 2.

For survivors like Boles, Thistle Farms is home.

“People that use to believe they have no chance come here and realize they have all the opportunities in the world and the people supporting that are heroes,” she explained.

However, when the doors were forced closed, her family was placed in jeopardy.

“That was my greatest fear honestly, more than the sales, more than anything is ‘Are our women going to be okay?’ When the first wave hit and we all had to shut down the business and close the café I panicked,” CEO Hal Cato told News 2.

He assured that employees continued getting paid and found other ways to keep them busy. The survivors have been packing lunches for lower-income communities, shifting their focus to online sales, and holding regular zoom meetings with their Thistle Farms family.

“People in recovery need community, they need to be around other people. They need to go to their meetings and support groups. They need the energy that comes with being around folks who believe in you and have your back and when that is removed it’s really scary,” said Cato.

However, soon the non-profit’s motto that “love heals” proved true again with online sales hitting an all-time high.

“I think people have been drawn to Thistle Farms because there is a powerful story behind it and right now we are feeling isolated and alone and stressed out and to get a beautiful candle that was hand-poured by a women survivor and has a note in it written by the women who packed it, really means something,” said Cato.

Courtney Sobieralski, Director of Café Services said Thistle Farms has been an oasis during a dark time.

“It’s very dark and scary around us, but we’ve really pulled together and I think it really shows how strong our community is and how important we are to each other. We’ve just continued to hold on to each other and to our mission and we’ve just kept going,” said Sobieralski.

The survivors have also been writing letters to donors, volunteers, and customers. So far, they have written more than 10,000 during the pandemic. Many are writing back to the survivors, strengthening the bond beyond a café.

Thistle Farms houses around 30 women. The pandemic, however, has kept graduates from being able to move out adding to the wait for more than 100 women on the list hoping to join the program.

