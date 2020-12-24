‘This was one thing that I knew could be of help’: Retired nurse participates in Moderna trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been 4 days since the FDA approved the Moderna vaccine, and there’s a woman in Nashville who took part in helping to move the trial forward.

“I volunteer for all the trials that I can be in,” said Mary Jo McKelvey.

McKelvey is a retired nurse who worked for more than 2 decades. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she didn’t hesitate to get involved.

“This was one thing that I knew could be of help,” said McKelvey.

McKelvey was one of the people who volunteered for Vanderbilt’s Moderna vaccine trial.

“First day, there was lots and lots of paperwork,” said McKelvey. “It’s very important that the participants know exactly what to expect and what’s going on.”

McKelvey says she was given a shot on the first day, and has felt no residual effects. She is checked on by doctors and researchers digitally.

“I get a little prompt and I answer a couple of questions once a week,” she explained. “I’ve had phone calls periodically. I went back for one visit after the second shot. The rest of it is just wait and see.”

The trial is a double-blind study, which means only the pharmacist knows who received the actual vaccine or a placebo.

“I really don’t think I got the vaccine because I had zero response,” said McKelvey. “I couldn’t even find the place on my arm where the shot went in.”