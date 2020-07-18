‘This ain’t the Nashville that I know’: Nashville tourists impacted by pedicab shut down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is known to be a tourist destination for celebrations.

“This is my 21st birthday,” said Cole DeFord. “I’ve never experienced coming down to Nashville before. This is my first time coming down here.”

Even those who have visited the Music City in the past noticed a difference in the energy on Broadway.

“We just got here today,” said Tammy Walls, who traveled with DeFord and a group of others. “We checked in the hotel and started walking down the street and we said wait a minute, ‘This ain’t the Nashville that I know. What happened??”

Friday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper handed down a health order shutting down all pedicabs, pedal carriages, and limousines until the end of the month.

“I’m here for my bachelorette party,” said Sally Salazar. “It’s obviously upsetting. We want to do the things that bachelorettes can do in Nashville.”

This shut down comes on the heels of Nashville bars being shut down due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the metro area. While the order goes into effect until July 31st, 2020. City and health officials say it is subject to extension.

