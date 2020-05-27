Third patient dies at Springfield Heights after testing positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) –Tuesday night, Springfield Heights Assisted Living confirmed another resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Americare, which operates the facility, confirmed this is the third resident death due to COVID-19.

Senior Vice President Patricia Cokingtin said in a statement 13 residents in the facility have tested positive for the virus and an additional two residents are being treated at the hospital for COVID-19.

All residents were retested for COVID-19 on Tuesday in addition to all staff that had previously tested negative for the virus. Those results are expected back within 48 hours.

Americare said all residents remain quarantined in their rooms and positive COVID-19 patients are housed in separate halls within the facility. Staff continues to wear N-95 masks and check on patients every four hours.

