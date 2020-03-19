The Mall at Green Hills to close through March 29 amid COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mall at Green Hills is set to close at the end of day on Thursday, March 19 and will remain closed through Sunday, March 29 or later, mall officials released in a statement.

The mall says tenants with exterior entrances may stay open at their discretion and to the extent permitted by law. Customers are asked to check directly with these stores and restaurants for further information.

The closure is being announced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to “help ensure the health and safety” of shoppers, employees, and tenants.

The Mall at Green Hills is owned by the Taubman Company, which is currently in the process of being acquired by Simon Property Group, owner of Opry Mills. Opry Mills closed under similar circumstances on Wednesday through Sunday, March 29 as well.

