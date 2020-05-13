The Mall at Green Hills reopens Wednesday with new guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mall at Green Hills will reopen to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 30 stores will reopen Wednesday and shoppers can expect a lot of changes. Mall officials told News 2 customer safety is their number one priority.

General Manager Norah Buikstra said as the mall reopens, they may increase measures depending on how customers handle the changes. Security will be keeping a close eye on the mall’s capacity.

“So both the mall and individual stores will be at 50% capacity, but our capacity is large enough that even at 50% there is not a lot of risk of us getting anywhere close to that threshhold. We really will be watching more the social distancing and encouraging social distancing,” said Buikstra.

(Courtesy: The Mall at Green Hills)

According to a mall spokesperson, the mall will operate on a reduced daily schedule Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The mall is planning to clean and disinfect throughout the day and after-hours, using stronger disinfectant when available. Everyone will be encouraged to wear masks where it is not already mandated. Signage and decals will be available to help customers with social distancing, and hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided at designated stations.

Drinking fountains will be turned off and furniture will be removed or reset to allow for greater social distancing. Mall walkers will still be allowed to access the mall before it opens to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, customer pick-up will be provided in the north parking lot for restaurants and retailers.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)