The Mall at Green Hills announces guidelines for reopening May 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mall at Green Hills will reopen to the public at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a mall spokesperson, the mall will operate on a reduced daily schedule Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The mall is planning to clean and disinfect throughout the day and after-hours, using stronger disinfectant when available. Everyone will be encouraged to wear masks where it is not already mandated. Signage and decals will be available to help customers with social distancing, and hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided at designated stations.

Drinking fountains will be turned off and furniture will be removed or reset to allow for greater social distancing. Mall walkers will still be allowed to access the mall before it opens to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, customer pick-up will be provided in the north parking lot for restaurants and retailers.

