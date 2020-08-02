“The Humble Hoagie” hanging on in Mt. Juliet during COVID-19 pandemic

A local sandwich shop is fighting to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hope is on the horizon.

“The Humble Hoagie” opened it’s doors in Mt. Juliet nine months ago, but most of their business was forced to be take out only once the virus surged in Tennessee.

“A lot of people don’t know that we’re here yet. We’ve only been here for nine months and where it’s at on the road can be hard to see our sign. And lots of people don’t know we do breakfast because we’re a sandwich shop,” Owner Jess Maracci said.

Maracci said her husband, Paul, always had a dream of owning his own shop. Paul smokes his own meats and makes most menu items from scratch.

Paul’s sister wanted to help the business survive, so through a post on Facebook she advertised a GoFundMe account. The account has now helped the Maracci’s to hang on for at least another month.

“We’re just flying by the seat of our pants. We pray every day for the business. And we’re very thankful for our loyal customers and all of our new ones. But it’s scary going week to week,” Jess said.

The Maracci’s tell News 2 business has doubled since the post caught the attention of the community and they’re grateful for the support.

