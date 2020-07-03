The Do’s and Don’ts for safe barbecues during COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Typically, the Fourth of July is a summer holiday filled with fireworks, family, and friends. But infectious diseases doctor Dr. David Aronoff says, this year, people should approach the weekend differently.

“Try to temper our celebration over the Fourth of July weekend with our need to protect ourselves and others,” explained Aronoff.

While many public events are canceled, barbecues may still be a go. The CDC has released guidelines for how to safely celebrate.

To limit the spread, take the party out back. The smaller the gathering, the safer it is, but always mask up.

“If we are outside and gathering closely together so that our breath is moving from one person to another,” Aronoff said, “We could be transferring this virus.”

Try to maintain at least six feet of separation especially if you are gathering with people you don’t live with. When it comes to eating and drinking, the CDC recommends guests bring their own dining ware like plates, utensils, and cups.

Having guests bring their own food is also recommended along with offering single-serve portions like a small bag of chips. And, make sure there’s enough hand sanitizer to go around.

“You want to maintain good hand hygiene so you don’t get the virus on your hand and accidentally occulate yourself by touching your eyes nose or mouth,” said Aronoff.

While these changes may seem like inconveniences, Dr. Aronoff hopes you consider others who aren’t as fortunate this holiday.

“I know it’s hard, but people just have to look around and know that there are people in our state who are currently spending the Fourth of July weekend on mechanical ventilators in the hospital critically ill with COVID-19.”

