The COVID-19 records Tennessee broke in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee reported a record-high single-day increase of new cases on Monday, capping off a month of broken records for the state.
In November, Tennessee reported records for new COVID-19 cases, recoveries, tests processed, and deaths.
New Cases
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 113,821 new cases in November, with all five of the state’s record single-day increases occurring within the month.
- 1. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases
- 2. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases
- 3. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases
- 4. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases
- 5. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases
Tennessee reported an average of 3,794 new cases per day during the month.
The new cases increase reported in November was 76% higher than the previous record of 64,533 in October. In fact, Tennessee added more COVID-19 cases in November than during the first five months of the pandemic combined (7/31 total cases: 105,959).
Deaths
TDH also reported 1,249 additional COVID-19 deaths in November, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic. The state added an average of 42 deaths per day, along with four of the five record-high single-day increases.
- 1. Nov. 25: 92 deaths
- 2. Nov. 11: 89 deaths
- 3. Nov. 19: 80 deaths
- 4. Oct. 30: 78 deaths
- 5. Nov. 3: 75 deaths
Similar to the state’s new cases in November, the additional deaths reported during the month surpassed the first five months of the pandemic combined (7/31 total deaths: 1,060).
The previous record for deaths related to COVID-19 came just a month prior with the state adding 899 in October.
Inactive/Recovered
Tennessee reported 96,823 recoveries in November, surpassing September’s record of 62,468. The state saw an average of 3,227 inactive/recovered cases reported per day during the month.
Tennessee’s highest single-day increase in inactive/recovered cases came on September 3 when the state health department announced changes in data reporting. Outside of the Sept. 3 increase, the state reported its highest increases for inactive/recovered cases in November. Four of the top five single-day increases occurred in the last week of the month.
- 1. Nov. 24: 6,642 Inactive/Recovered
- 2. Nov. 27: 5,638 Inactive/Recovered
- 3. Nov. 25: 5,332 Inactive/Recovered
- 4. Nov. 28: 4,853 Inactive/Recovered
- 5. Nov. 17: 4,633 Inactive/Recovered
Testing
TDH reported 858,650 tests processed in November, surpassing October’s record of 780,283. The state reported an average of 28,622 new tests per day.
Current Hospitalizations
The state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations on November 30, breaking the record set just two days earlier. Tennessee broke the record for current COVID-19 hospitalizations more than 15 times in November.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
