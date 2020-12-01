The COVID-19 records Tennessee broke in November

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 in TN (WKRN Graphics)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee reported a record-high single-day increase of new cases on Monday, capping off a month of broken records for the state.

In November, Tennessee reported records for new COVID-19 cases, recoveries, tests processed, and deaths.

New Cases

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 113,821 new cases in November, with all five of the state’s record single-day increases occurring within the month.

  • 1. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases
  • 2. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases
  • 3. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases
  • 4. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases
  • 5. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases

Tennessee reported an average of 3,794 new cases per day during the month.

The new cases increase reported in November was 76% higher than the previous record of 64,533 in October. In fact, Tennessee added more COVID-19 cases in November than during the first five months of the pandemic combined (7/31 total cases: 105,959).

Deaths

TDH also reported 1,249 additional COVID-19 deaths in November, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic. The state added an average of 42 deaths per day, along with four of the five record-high single-day increases.

  • 1. Nov. 25: 92 deaths
  • 2. Nov. 11: 89 deaths
  • 3. Nov. 19: 80 deaths
  • 4. Oct. 30: 78 deaths
  • 5. Nov. 3: 75 deaths

Similar to the state’s new cases in November, the additional deaths reported during the month surpassed the first five months of the pandemic combined (7/31 total deaths: 1,060).

The previous record for deaths related to COVID-19 came just a month prior with the state adding 899 in October.

Inactive/Recovered

Tennessee reported 96,823 recoveries in November, surpassing September’s record of 62,468. The state saw an average of 3,227 inactive/recovered cases reported per day during the month.

Tennessee’s highest single-day increase in inactive/recovered cases came on September 3 when the state health department announced changes in data reporting. Outside of the Sept. 3 increase, the state reported its highest increases for inactive/recovered cases in November. Four of the top five single-day increases occurred in the last week of the month.

  • 1. Nov. 24: 6,642 Inactive/Recovered
  • 2. Nov. 27: 5,638 Inactive/Recovered
  • 3. Nov. 25: 5,332 Inactive/Recovered
  • 4. Nov. 28: 4,853 Inactive/Recovered
  • 5. Nov. 17: 4,633 Inactive/Recovered

Testing

TDH reported 858,650 tests processed in November, surpassing October’s record of 780,283. The state reported an average of 28,622 new tests per day.

Current Hospitalizations

The state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations on November 30, breaking the record set just two days earlier. Tennessee broke the record for current COVID-19 hospitalizations more than 15 times in November.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories