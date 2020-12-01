The COVID-19 records Tennessee broke in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee reported a record-high single-day increase of new cases on Monday, capping off a month of broken records for the state.

In November, Tennessee reported records for new COVID-19 cases, recoveries, tests processed, and deaths.

New Cases

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 113,821 new cases in November, with all five of the state’s record single-day increases occurring within the month.

1. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

2. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

3. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases

4. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

5. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases

Tennessee reported an average of 3,794 new cases per day during the month.

The new cases increase reported in November was 76% higher than the previous record of 64,533 in October. In fact, Tennessee added more COVID-19 cases in November than during the first five months of the pandemic combined (7/31 total cases: 105,959).

Deaths

TDH also reported 1,249 additional COVID-19 deaths in November, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic. The state added an average of 42 deaths per day, along with four of the five record-high single-day increases.

1. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

2. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

3. Nov. 19: 80 deaths

4. Oct. 30: 78 deaths

5. Nov. 3: 75 deaths

Similar to the state’s new cases in November, the additional deaths reported during the month surpassed the first five months of the pandemic combined (7/31 total deaths: 1,060).

The previous record for deaths related to COVID-19 came just a month prior with the state adding 899 in October.

Inactive/Recovered

Tennessee reported 96,823 recoveries in November, surpassing September’s record of 62,468. The state saw an average of 3,227 inactive/recovered cases reported per day during the month.

Tennessee’s highest single-day increase in inactive/recovered cases came on September 3 when the state health department announced changes in data reporting. Outside of the Sept. 3 increase, the state reported its highest increases for inactive/recovered cases in November. Four of the top five single-day increases occurred in the last week of the month.

1. Nov. 24: 6,642 Inactive/Recovered

2. Nov. 27: 5,638 Inactive/Recovered

3. Nov. 25: 5,332 Inactive/Recovered

4. Nov. 28: 4,853 Inactive/Recovered

5. Nov. 17: 4,633 Inactive/Recovered

Testing

TDH reported 858,650 tests processed in November, surpassing October’s record of 780,283. The state reported an average of 28,622 new tests per day.

Current Hospitalizations

The state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations on November 30, breaking the record set just two days earlier. Tennessee broke the record for current COVID-19 hospitalizations more than 15 times in November.