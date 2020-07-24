The Button Project creatively calms children’s fears amid COVID-19

Charlaysia Rucker, Patient Services, working on 3rd floor with patient Kasen Grief, 5 years old, at Children’s Hospital wearing button. Photos by: Susan Urmy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a story behind the buttons you see staff donning at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“We knew we really had to help make this experience personal during a pandemic,” said certified Child Life Specialist Allie Leidy.

Limited by personal protective equipment Leidy, and her colleagues, needed a better way to communicate with their young patients.

“Throughout this pandemic,” said Leidy, “I’ve noticed, I’d approached a three-year-old, who I’ve known for 2 years now, and they don’t recognize me.”

And so was born The Button Project.

“I try the best with my eyes, through my goggles and my face shield, to really show that I’m that safe person. But now with our buttons, I can say this is what my face looks,” Leidy proudly says while holding up a button with her smiling face adhered to it.

It’s just one-way hospital staff adapt during the pandemic to ensure everyone has a comfortable experience.

“It not only helps the kids but sometimes even the family members who say, I have never seen your face,” explains Leidy.

The project, such a hit, patients want in on the fun.

“We even can make buttons for kids to have too,” said Leidy, “So they can show us what their face looks as well.”

It’s a small act of love, Leidy said, for her pediatric patients who bravely face health challenges every day.

“It is so important for us to continue to support that physio social wellbeing and be really creative about that.”

So far, more than 150 buttons have been distributed to various teams across children’s hospitals, including surgical services.

