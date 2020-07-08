Texas-sized problem? Metro Coronavirus Task Force chair talks hospitalizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of people in Nashville hospitals for COVID-19 is up. That has triggered concern about what we have seen in other parts of the country – specifically, Houston, Texas.

Hospitals have filled up there as the number of COVID-19 cases have surged in Southeast Texas. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have more than doubled in Texas in the last two weeks, stretching capacity in major urban centers like Houston.

Tuesday, the chairman of Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force was asked, at Nashville’s current rate, how long before this city becomes like Houston?

“I do worry at the current rate, 4 weeks, 6 weeks, I don’t know the exact number but I do know that’s where my mind is, I know some stuff with the Vanderbilt study that will probably show something to that equivalent,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force.

We looked at the rate of positive tests for Metro Nashville and Harris County, Texas where Houston is located. As of Tuesday evening, Harris County’s positive rate was just under 11 percent. Nashville has jumped over 11 percent.

Houston area hospitals have more than 1,800 staffed beds. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the number of available beds dropped to about 350 on Tuesday. The number of available ICU beds was just two.

Dr. Jahangir said young people continue to be a cause for concern.

“These young people more likely than not are not going to get sick just statistics will tell you that. Two weeks from now, those people can infect their parents or their grandparents, those are the people who will get sick and take up more hospital capacity,” Dr. Jahangir said.

Vanderbilt’s Health Policy experts are set to release some new model data Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)