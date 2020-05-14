Testing numbers may signal trend in right direction for Tennessee COVID-19 cases

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As testing goes, so do the case numbers. Testing capability can save lives, prevent the spread of coronavirus, even help contact tracing.

On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Mike Callis pointed out it should help perception too.

“As testing expands, there are a lot more positive numbers out there, death rate numbers are going down,” said Callis

According to the state health department, Tennessee has confirmed more than 16,300 cases of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, we saw 260 more positive cases and nine additional deaths, but nearly 9,000 more people were tested.

On a call with local mayors, Callis learned the percentages may be starting to favor the state.

“There are only three states in the country that are in the top 10 of testing, but lower 10 in deaths,” said Callis, “There are three states, and Tennessee is one of those.”

In Sumner County, testing has increased at almost twice the rate of positive coronavirus cases. On the other side, tragically, much of the statistics involving victims can be traced back to nursing homes or long term care operations.

“When you look around our country, you will find that unfortunately a lot of the deaths are occurring at those facilities,” said Callis.

It’s taken time, but testing here is catching up too. Signature Healthcare’s Portland Rehab and Wellness Center, Callis said, is now the first to partner with the state to test all residents.

