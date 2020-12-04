Tens of thousands of Tennesseans hope for holiday stimulus package

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tens of thousands of Tennesseans hope some help comes soon from Washington after they have been furloughed, laid off or let go because of the COVID-19 business shutdowns.

Many are watching what happens with a potential stimulus package from Washington that would be just in time for the holidays.

“These streets used to be packed with people,” said Cecil Duke this week as he worked his shoe shine chair outside a Nashville nightspot, “These bars used to be packed.”

He has watched the highs and lows of a terrible year for the downtown tourism and hospitality industry.

“I am hearing people need jobs because they ain’t got the money to keep their business going,” Duke told WKRN-TV in between shoe shine customers.

The 66-year-old has some harsh words for those in Washington trying to figure out a stimulus package.

“They need to get off their lazy butt and help the poor people and help the rich people…whatever, everybody needs money to pay the bills,” said Duke.

Like so many, he’s also well aware a COVID-19 vaccine that could soon change the world around him.

“They need to get them shots out and get it under control…so everyone can get back to normal…normal living,” added Duke.

His words capture thoughts everyone has.