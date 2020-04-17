Tennessee’s unemployment claim certifications move to staggered scheduled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Friday plans to move to a staggered schedule for unemployment claimants completing their weekly certifications.

The change in schedule will spread out the number of people certifying over three days, which the department says will create a more responsive experience for claimants using Jobs4TN.gov.



More than 324,000 Tennesseans have applied for unemployment benefits over the last four weeks.

The department says the number of people applying is creating “an unprecedented demand on the unemployment computer system.”

A release sent out by the state’s department of Labor and Workforce Development states that, while claimants can certify any day of the week, most choose Sunday, which is putting a workload 21 times the normal rate of usage onto the system.

The department’s statement goes on to explain the new staggered schedule.



Starting Sunday, April 19, claimants will have access to complete their weekly certifications according to the last digit of their social security number.

Sunday – 0, 1, 2, 3

0, 1, 2, 3 Monday – 4, 5, 6

4, 5, 6 Tuesday – 7, 8, 9

7, 8, 9 Wed. – Sat. – All numbers

When a claimant tries to certify and clicks the tab, if they are accessing the system on the correct day, it will allow them to proceed. If it is not the claimant’s scheduled day, the system will not let them certify.



If a claimant misses their scheduled day, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are open certification days for any social security number.



Once a claimant completes the weekly certification process, their financial institution typically posts the benefit payment to their account or debit card within 48 to 72 hours.



For claimants who normally certify on Sunday, switching to a Monday or Tuesday certification will change the day of their weekly deposit.



Claimants must certify each week to ensure eligibility for benefit payments and to avoid the potential for overpayment. If someone does not certify for a particular week, they have five weeks to go back and do so, but the state is unable to process the payment for that week until they complete the missed certification.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 40 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 46 Bradley 35 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 20 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 17 Cumberland 55 Davidson 1,307 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 39 Dyer 24 Fayette 42 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 25 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 29 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 182 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 19 Macon 30 Madison 73 Marion 27 Marshall 12 Maury 33 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 7 Robertson 95 Rutherford 271 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,492 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 45 Sumner 491 Tipton 54 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 324 Wilson 161 Residents of other states/countries 250 Pending 209 Total Cases – as of (4/16/20) 6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Shelby 33 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 28 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20) 141

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE