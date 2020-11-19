Tennessee’s COVID-19 update for Nov. 19 delayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re looking for the latest COVID-19 update for the state you’ll have to wait a little longer.

The Tennessee Department of Health normally releases the new information at 2 p.m. each day, but the department tweeted out the numbers would be delayed early this afternoon.

A follow-up tweet from the department just before 4 p.m. stated the case count update would still be issued today. TDH did not provide a timeframe for the release.

News 2 will post the newest data once it becomes available.

While the new case information has not been released yet, the state updates daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers each morning. For the fourth day in a row, the state posted a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,003 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee.

On Wednesday, the state surpassed 4,000 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Tennessee surpassed 2,000 deaths on September 11, 191 days after the first reported case of COVID-19 in the state. It took only 69 days to double that.